Imphal: Thousands of Nagas of Manipur under the United Naga Council (UNC) took out rallies and submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister through a Deputy Commissioner over the Naga Framework Agreement on Wednesday.

In the memorandum, the UNC urged the Prime Minister to “translate the Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and the NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015, in New Delhi into political reality for enduring peace.”

They also demanded that “Naga areas” should not be touched in an apparent attempt to address the demands of “any other community.”

The second assertion came against the backdrop of the demand for “separate administration” by the Kuki community in Manipur, which has led to ongoing communal clashes between the Kukis and Meiteis. So far, over 160 people have been killed in these clashes.

In response to the UNC’s call, thousands of protesters took part in rallies in the district headquarters of Chandel, Tamenglong, Ukhrul, and Senapati, where Nagas are thickly populated. The rallies were held under tight security.

The banners of the rally read, “Translate the Framework Agreement into political reality.”

They also held placards that read “Naga areas must not be disintegrated.”

Several outfits, including the Naga Hoho, the apex Naga body in the region, and Kuki Inpi Manipur, have also extended their support to the rallies.