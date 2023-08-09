TINSUKIA: Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh will hold a crucial meeting with the SPs of five districts in the state in Tinsukia.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday (August 09) to discuss security arrangements in five districts in eastern Assam ahead of the Independence Day.

According to reports, the meeting will deliberate on prevailing law and order situation in five districts of eastern Assam and militancy threats.

Earlier, the police in Assam foiled a bid of the ULFA-I to recruit new cadres in the outfit ahead of the Independence Day.

Moreover, a senior Assam police official had stated that inputs were received on plans by ULFA-I to carry out bomb blasts at seven locations.

However, ULFA-I rubbished claims of plans of the outfit to carry out bomb blasts in at least seven locations of Assam before Independence Day.

Refuting the claims, the ULFA-I said: “Tinsukia ASP Bibhas Das claimed that we are planning to carry out bomb blast at seven locations ahead of Independence Day.”

“We out rightly reject the claims of Bibhas Das,” the ULFA-I said.