NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has asked the party leaders from Assam to “expose misgovernance” of the BJP.

He said this while chairing a strategy meeting for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with the leaders of Assam Congress.

Rahul Gandhi, Assam Congress in-charge Jitendra Singh, state party chief Bhupen Borah, MP Gaurav Gogoi, among others, attended the meeting.

“In Assam, the Congress party is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections. We are reinvigorating the organisation. All leaders and workers must reach out to people and expose the misgovernance and incompetence of the BJP,” said Kharge.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi said that peace and prosperity have been the foundational pillars on which the Congress built a progressive Assam.

“The misgovernance by BJP’s ‘double-engine’ sarkar has demolished these pillars. We are determined to ensure this trend stops, and the times change for the good for the people,” Rahul Gandhi said.