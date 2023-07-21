GUWAHATI: The Assam Congress has hit out at chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the convenor of the BJP-led Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA), over the May 4 incident, where two Kuki women were paraded naked by a mob of Meitei men in Manipur.

Although the incident took place on May 4, just a day after ethnic clashes broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur, video of the two women being paraded naked on streets, surfaced on social media on July 19.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Congress has stated that the NEDA, of which he is the convenor, has failed to deliver in every aspect.

Briefing media persons in Guwahati, Assam Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur said that the incident of parading the two Kuki women in Manipur was shameful for a civilised society.

“The incident took place 74 days back and the Manipur government instead of working to deliver justice to the victims is trying to cover it up,” said Assam Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur.

She added: “The BJP government in Manipur has lost every right to stay in power. It must be removed and President’s Rule should by imposed.”

The Assam Congress leader also questioned Assam CM and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma over his silence on the matter.

“He usually has answers for everything. But for this horrific incident, he has no answer. Why he can’t answer as to why the Manipur violence has not been brought under control yet,” she said.

“NEDA is useless. It has failed in all respects,” she claimed.