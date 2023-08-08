

Guwahati: Jairam Ramesh, general secretary of the Congress responding to remarks by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that individuals with previous corruption allegations are absolved of wrongdoing upon joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ramesh coined the term “BJP washing machine” to counter the Assam Chief Minister.

Ramesh to counter Sarma said that two significant missteps by Congress leaders in the region were made.

He added that the first was by former Assam CM, Hiteswar Saikia, who allegedly provided legitimacy to a former member of the surrendered United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), and the second was made by Tarun Gogoi, who bestowed influential positions upon an opportunist figure.

The Assam CM—product of the BJP Washing Machine—is now recounting all the so-called sins committed by the Congress in the Northeast.



There are in fact only two real sins.



One committed by Hiteswar Saikia, to give respectability to a young man who formed part of the… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 8, 2023

Ramesh hinted at the beneficiary of these actions without explicitly naming them.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier blamed Congress for the unrest in Manipur.

He criticized the party, asserting that its policies had led to ongoing ethnic violence and instability in the region.

Sarma claimed that the conflicts in the northeast did not arise suddenly but were rather a result of longstanding issues.

He held the Congress party responsible for the prevailing turmoil, claiming that their actions over time had sown the seeds of discord among communities in the region.