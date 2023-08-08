Guwahati: Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing Manipur issue, Congress MP from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi said that the 56-inch chest turned out to be small when protecting the daughters of Manipur.

The Congress party also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Gaurav Gogoi speaking to the media said that the PM had not visited the state in the past three months or spoken on the issue because he wants to save his image.

He also asked why the PM had taken almost 80 days to speak “only for 30 seconds” on the violence.

The Congress MP further questioned the Prime Minister on why he had not sacked Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh even after he admitted that there was an intelligence failure.

Gogoi said that the Congress party had moved a no-confidence motion against the government in order to force the PM to speak up about Manipur.

He said that the opposition was not doing this for numbers, but to get justice for the people of Manipur.

The MP who is also the son of former Assam Chief Minister questioned the BJP on why their MPs who belong to the Northeastern region were not allowed to speak in the parliament regarding the issue.

“The BJP has two MPs from Manipur and of them, one is a minister but still they were not allowed to speak on the Manipur issue”, he added.

Gogoi further alleged that N Biren Singh was not removed as the CM of Manipur because he has connections with the syndicates. “Removing him might affect the BJP’s double-engine government”, he added.

It may be mentioned that Manipur has seen severe ethnic violence since May which has resulted in the death of nearly 150 people with over 60000 being displaced.

Even though Home Minister as well as other opposition leaders had visited the state, there has been no concrete solution to the violence.