GUWAHATI: The BJP seems to have resorted to blame game after its governments – both at the centre and Manipur – failed to resolve the crisis in the Northeast state.

As the opposition turned the heat on the BJP-led Modi government over the Manipur crisis in the Parliament on Tuesday (August 08), the saffron party seems to have deputed its senior leader and go-to-man in the Northeast – Himanta Biswa Sarma – for shifting blame for the crisis in Manipur on the Congress.

Briefing the media in Guwahati, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma blamed the Congress for the ongoing violence and blood-bath in Manipur.

“The Congress is responsible for the ongoing violence and crisis in Manipur,” said NEDA convenor and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added: “The Congress has blood of Northeast on its hand.”

The Assam chief minister, who is also the convenor of the Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA), said that “years of Congress misrule in the Northeast has resulted in the current problems in the region”.

