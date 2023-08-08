IMPHAL: A case has been registered by the Manipur police against the paramilitary force Assam Rifles for allegedly ‘obstructing’ police operation against militancy in the state.

According to the FIR filed by Devdas Singh – officer in-charge (OC) of Phougakchao Ikhai police station in Manipur –personnel of the 9th battalion of Assam Rifles had “stopped and blocked” a team of the state’s police force from conducting counter-insurgency operation.

The FIR relates to the incident, where Assam Rifles troopers had allegedly stopped personnel of the Manipur police from entering a village near Kwakta in Bishnupur district of the state.

The Manipur police claimed that a team of the force was “conducting search operation to trace out the accused Kuki militants that might have been taking shelter at Kwakta ward no 8”.

“On reaching the Kutub Wali Masjid located at Kwakta Ward No 8 along Pholjang road the state police teams including CDO/BPR was stopped and blocked their way by the personnel of 9th AR by keeping and parking their Casper vehicle in the middle of the Kwakta Pholjang road and obstructed in discharging their law bound duty,” the FIR stated.

It added: “As such arrogant act of the personnel of 9th AR giving a chance to the accused Kuki militants to escape freely somewhere a safe zone for them.”