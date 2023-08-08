Imphal: The Assam Rifles have been withdrawn from the main battle zone at the interdistrict of Bishnupur and Churachandpur in Manipur, effective from Monday.

The decision was taken following the demands of several women vigilante groups, who had called for the withdrawal of the Assam Rifles from the state after the paramilitary force opened blank fire and tear gas on a group of women protesters on August 3. Over 50 women were injured in the incident.

In an order issued on Monday, Additional Director General of Manipur Police (Law and Order) L Lailun said that Manipur police and CRPF will now be responsible for manning the check post at Moirang Lamkhai on the Bishnpur to Kangvai road.

“In partial notification of the office’s order, dated August 3, 2023, the Naka/Check post at Moirang Lamkhai on the Bishnpur to Kangvai road shall be manned by Civil police and CRPF (128 Battalion of CRPF) in the place of 9 Assam Rifles with immediate effect and until further orders,” the order stated.

The withdrawal of the Assam Rifles comes at a time when the state is witnessing ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Over 160 people have been killed and over 60,000 people displaced in the violence so far.