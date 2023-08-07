Imphal: The Assam Rifles is at the centre of a controversy in Manipur, with both Kuki and Meitei womenfolks holding opposing views about the security force.

On Monday, thousands of Meira Paibis, women vigilante groups of the Meiteis, defied curfew to protest against the Assam Rifles. They shouted slogans such as “Go back Assam Rifles” and “We want peace.”

The Meira Paibis are angry at the Assam Rifles for its alleged role in the communal violence that erupted in Manipur in May 2023. They claim that the Assam Rifles fired live rounds and tear gas shells at them, and even used hazardous chemical spray.

On the other hand, Kuki women’s organizations have demanded that the Assam Rifles be deployed in Manipur. They say that the Assam Rifles is the only force that can protect them from the Meitei militants.

The Assam Rifles is a paramilitary force that has been deployed in Manipur for many years and is engaged in counter insurgency operation.

The ethnic violence in Manipur is a complex issue with a long history. The Assam Rifles is just one of the many factors that have contributed to the violence, alleged a group of women.

It is important to note that not all Meitei and Kuki womenfolks have the same views about the Assam Rifles.

Despite the chagrin of the Meitei womenfolks, Assam Rifles is rendering its best services for the restoration of peace in the state.

Around 50 Meitei people who fled from Moreh to Myanmar in the aftermath of the communal carnage have returned to Moreh and are now taking shelter at the Key Location Point (KLP) camp of 5 Assam Rifles.

Official sources said on Monday that around 30 Meitei people from Moreh, who had fled to Myanmar, returned on Sunday night and sought refuge at the Assam Rifles camp in Moreh. Around 50 Meitei people are at the KLP camp at present.

When the communal carnage erupted on May 3, over 3000 Meitei people fled from Moreh. Over 500 houses belonging to the Meiteis were burnt down by the Kukis at Moreh.

“The Assam Rifles is a professional force that is dedicated to maintaining peace and order in Manipur. It is important to remember that the Assam Rifles is not the enemy of either the Meiteis or the Kukis. It is simply a force that is trying to do its job in a difficult situation,”said an official.