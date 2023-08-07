NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been reinstated as a Lok Sabha MP on Monday (August 07).

A notification in this regard was issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Monday (August 07).

The revoke of disqualification order of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came after the Supreme Court, recently, stayed the conviction of the Congress leader in the “Modi surname” defamation case.

“In view of the order… of the Supreme Court of India, the disqualification of Shri Rahul Gandhi… has ceased to operate,” the notification from the Lok Sabha secretariat stated.

With the return to the Lok Sabha as an MP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to speak on the Manipur issue in the Parliament.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi, in June had visited violence-hit Manipur and took stock of the plight of the affected people, currently taking shelter in relief camps.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after ethnic clashes and large-scale violence broke out in the state.

Over 150 people have lost their lives and thousands others were displaced in the violence in Manipur.