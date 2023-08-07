AIZAWL: Leaders of Manipur-based Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) will meet union home minister Amit Shah on Monday (August 07) on the prevailing situation in the state and to find a solution to the tribal demand, sources said.

The sources said that Shah invited the tribal leaders from Manipur for talks in Delhi following which the tribal leaders had a marathon discussion on Sunday (August 06) whether or not to comply with the request.

The Manipur tribal leaders also consulted Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga, who advised them to hold face-to-face talks with the union home minister.

According to sources close to Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga, Amit Shah on Saturday (August 05) extended an invitation to the ITLF leaders from to engage in talks in Delhi.

After careful consideration and seeking guidance from Mizoram CM Zoramthanga, the ITLF leaders have agreed to accept Shah’s invitation.

The scheduled talks are slated to take place on Monday (August 07) in New Delhi.

In light of Shah’s invitation for discussions, the ITLF leaders convened a day-long meeting on Saturday, acknowledging the gravity of the decision at hand.

True to their practice during critical issues, they turned to Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga for advice, who holds a respected position as a fatherly figure among the Zo ethnic tribes across the region.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga conveyed to the ITLF leaders that they should embrace the opportunity for face-to-face discussions with the union home minister rather than declining the offer.

The Mizoram CM emphasised the value of directly presenting their concerns, as per a reliable source.