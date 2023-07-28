Imphal: A group of Manipuri sportspersons staged a protest at the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal on Friday to protest against the response of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga to the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

The sportspersons, led by former international footballer Chaoba Devi, burnt an effigy of Zoramthanga in protest against his participation in a rally in Aizawl on July 25, where protesters shouted abusive slogans against Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Chaoba Devi said that it was unfortunate that Zoramthanga had interfered in the internal matter of Manipur by humiliating Biren Singh.

She said that there may be differences of opinion regarding the Chief Minister, but nobody from outside should judge him.

The sportspersons also condemned Zoramthanga’s act of interfering in the internal issue of a neighbouring state. They appealed to him not to repeat the “barbaric” act in the future.