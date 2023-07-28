Imphal: Hundreds of Manipuri women staged a sit-in protest on Friday against the death of a Manipuri girl under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati, Assam.

The women, who were attired in traditional mourning dress, gathered at the gate of the deceased girl’s house in Imphal West district and held placards that read “We want justice” and “Stop crime against women.”

Rebika Thoudam was found hanging on July 24 at the rented house she was living in. Her family has lodged a complaint against Rohit Saikia, who is believed to have been in a relationship with her. Assam Police have apprehended Saikia and are currently conducting further investigations into the incident.

The women protesters demanded that the police bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure that such incidents do not happen again. They also called for the release of the post-mortem report of the deceased girl.

Thoudam Victoria, the elder sister of the deceased, said that the police have informed the family that they will be able to collect the post-mortem report on July 30. She also expressed her frustration at the lack of information from Assam police about the progress of the investigation.

The protest was organized by the Manipuri Women’s Forum and other women’s organizations. The forum’s president, Memi Devi, said that the protest was a way to demand justice for Rebika Thoudam and to send a message to the perpetrators that they will not be tolerated.

The protest ended after the women submitted a memorandum to the authorities demanding justice for Rebika Thoudam and action against the perpetrators.