Guwahati: The inspector of Assam police, who allegedly clicked obscene photographs of a minor girl inside police station premises in Nalbari district, is absconding.

Assam DGP GP Singh in a tweet said that the whereabouts of the accused officer, identified as Biman Roy, former OC of Ghograpar police station in Nalbari, is currently unknown.

Assam police also on Thursday announced a reward for information leading to the arrest of the police officer, who took obscene photographs of the minor girl inside police station premises.

Reference taking of objectionable photo of a young girl at Ghograpar PS – Inspector (now under suspension) Biman Roy , former OC Ghograpar PS of Nalbari DEF is prime suspect in Nalbari PS Case No. 287/23 U/S- 354(B)/509 IPC

R/W Sec. 12/14(1) of POCSO Act. He is absconding. Anyone… pic.twitter.com/zRmWrNCT7V — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) June 29, 2023

In an FIR, the minor alleged that the Sub-Inspector of Ghograpar police station took the pictures inside the police station and embarrassed her in front of other police officers.

After learning about the incident, the DGP instructed DIG CWR Brajenjit Singha to go to the police station and submit a review report.

According to DGP Singh, the police station’s CCTV footage will be reviewed, and if the accused is found guilty, severe legal action would be taken against him

Additionally, he recommended the matter to the Nalbari district’s woman additional superintendent of police.

The incident occurred on the evening of June 21, according to the FIR that was filed on June 26.

The victim is said to have eloped with her boyfriend, but they were caught by the police and taken to the station.

They were both kept that evening in the jail.

“I was forced to remove my clothes by the SI, but, I denied it. He then threatened me and hence I got scared and removed my clothes. SI has clicked my naked picture and had tried to harass me with his obscene gesture. In the morning, I had informed about the incident to a woman police official, but she asked me to keep quiet,” the victim claimed.