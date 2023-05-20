Guwahati: Even though the CID has been investigating the mysterious death of Assam Police SI, Junmoni Rabha, on Saturday some reports claimed that the investigation has been recommended to the CBI.

As per some reports, the Director General of Police, GP Singh had moved the state government to entrust the investigation to CBI and accordingly, the investigation will be handed to the CBI.

However, the official confirmation about the investigation being handed over to the CBI is yet to be made by the DGP or state government.

The investigation into the mysterious death of SI Junmoni Rabha was being carried out by CID, Assam Police.

The CID had already interrogated several persons including a witness who claimed he was in the particular location on the night of the incident and the truck driver of the vehicle that rammed into Junmoni’s vehicle.

Earlier, four police officers from Nagaon and Lakhimpur were “closed” to the Assam Police headquarters.

Several organisations and Junmoni Rabha’s family had appealed to the government for a CBI investigation.

It may be mentioned that SI Junmoni Rabha died on May 16 and initially, it was reported that her death was an accident.

However, later it was found that there were some angles that she was murdered.