Guwahati: With the investigation related to the death of SI Junmoni Rabha continuing, four officials were “closed” to the Assam Police headquarters on Friday.

An order undersigned by Special DGP, Harmeet Singh read, “In the interest of fair investigation of Jakhalabandha PS Case No. 84/23 u/s 279/427/304(A) IPC, Nagaon PS Case No. 443/23, U/S 489(A)/489(B) IPC, Jakhalabandha PS Case No. 87/23 U/S 120B/302/34 IPC and North Lakhimpur PS Case No. 183/23 U/S 120B/395/397/342/387 IPC the following officers are closed to Assam Police Headquarters with immediate effect.”

The “closed” officials are Nagaon’s Additional SP (Crime) Rupjyoti Kalita, officer in charge of Nagaon Sadar Police Station, Inspector Manoj Rajbongshi, Inspector Bhaskar Kalita (OC North Lakhimpur PS) and Sanjib Bora (IC Naoboisha OP).

“They will immediately relinquish charge and report at Assam Police Headquarters”, the order copy added.

It may be mentioned that earlier on Friday, Sumitra Rabha, mother of Junmoni Rabha filed an FIR in connection with the ‘mysterious’ death of her daughter.

Sumitra Rabha filed the FIR at the Jakhalabandha police station in the Nagaon district of Assam.

In the FIR, crying foul play, Sumitra Rabha demanded a thorough probe into the death of her daughter – Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha in the wee hours of May 16.

Sumitra Rabha also claimed that the death of her daughter – Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha – was a “pre-planned murder”.

“I am sure that her (Junmoni Rabha) death was not a result of an accident, but a pre-planned murder,” Sumitra Rabha claimed in the FIR.

“I noticed several injury marks on Junmoni’s body, which hints at her being subjected to assault by a rod or other such blunt object,” she stated in the FIR.

She also alleged that the post-mortem of Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha was conducted without her consent.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report of deceased Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha has revealed several nerve-shivering facts.

These revelations have thrown light on several dark sides of the entire episode that indicates a “pre-planned murder”.

As per the post-mortem report, upon examination, the body was found with multiple injuries and wounds in most of the body.

The post-mortem report, which was conducted within 24 hours, has revealed multiple rib fractures on both sides of Junmoni Rabha’s body.

The report also suggested that injury marks were noticed over both the knees, legs, elbow and hands.