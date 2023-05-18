Guwahati: Assam Director General of Police, GP Singh said that the CID has been given a free hand to investigate the mysterious death of SI Junmoni Rabha.

Speaking to the media, GP Singh said that the investigation will be carried out by the CID thoroughly without leaving any angle and for doing so, it has been given a “free hand”.

However, he did not speak anything about the witnesses that have been speaking to the media. “Since the incident is being investigated by the CID, making any comments on those now might be a prejudgement into the investigation and a wrongful direction”, he added.

He said that all actions will be taken based on the final report by the CID team.

Also Read: Assam: Junmoni Rabha’s death opens Pandora’s Box in Lakhimpur’s fake gold-counterfeit trade

He further added that since two police departments (Nagaon and Lakhimpur) were involved in the incident, the case was handed over to the CID.

It may be mentioned that a sub-inspector of the Assam Police, Junmoni Rabha died under mysterious circumstances.

She was posted in Nagaon and was initially claimed to have died in an accident near the Kaliabor-Jakhalabanda area in Nagaon.

Also Read: Congress leader’s statement recorded in defamation case against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

However, later suspicion grew and the incident was suspected as a “pre-planned” murder.

Nagaon SP, Leena Doley too denied making any statements regarding the incident in front of the media.

But, two persons came forward to the media and claimed that they knew about the case.

The first was a woman from Lakhimpur named Hasina Begum who alleged that Junmoni Rabha might have been murdered by a racket of fake-gold smugglers.

She even claimed that Junmoni Rabha had called and told her about the life threats.

Also Read: Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka Chief Minister, Shivakumar Deputy: Reports

Another person named Pranab Das claimed that he saw that Junmoni’s vehicle was rammed by a truck on purpose.

However, his statements were reported to be contradictory.

He claimed that Junmoni’s vehicle was stationary for a long time and that he saw a person getting out of the vehicle minutes before it was rammed by the UP-registered truck.

He also said that two persons were moving around the car before the impact.

But he approached the vehicle only after the police arrived but the cops asked him to “walk away”.

Das further claimed that blood stains were on his shorts which is evidence of this statement.

However, he did not speak about how those stains got onto his clothes.

Das, who was seen on all media channels in the region till Wednesday evening, is now reported to go into hiding. But that is yet to be confirmed.

The incident also brings out another top cop, Runa Neok, an ASP-ranked official.

She was accused by Hasina Begum of being involved with alleged smugglers.

Hasina accused Neog of being involved with illegal syndicates in the region and claimed that she was not transferred from Lakhimpur for nearly seven years.