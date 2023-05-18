Guwahati: A local court in Uttarakhand has recorded the statement of a Congress leader who filed a defamation case against the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma over “indecent” remarks on party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leader accused Sarma of making indecent remarks against party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during his campaign for the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls.

The complainant, Ganesh Upadhyay, who serves as the spokesperson of Uttarakhand Congress, appeared before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate on May 15 to record his statement during a hearing related to the case.

Upadhyay expressed that the alleged remarks made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had deeply hurt the sentiments of members of civil society.

According to Upadhyay, during an election meeting held in Kichcha on February 11, 2022, Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, “Did we ever ask Rahul Gandhi to give proof of who his father is?”

The Assam Chief Minister’s comment was in response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s questioning of the 2016 surgical strikes conducted by India in Pakistan.

The defamation case was filed based on the claim that Sarma’s remarks were indecent and defamatory towards Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leader asserted that such statements not only tarnish the image of political figures but also have a negative impact on public perception.

The court has scheduled the next hearing in the case for June 3, allowing both parties to present their arguments and evidence.