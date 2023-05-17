NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to president of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Srinivas BV in the Angkita Dutta harassment case.

Taking into account the month’s delay in lodging the first information report (FIR), the Supreme Court determined that IYC chief Srinivas BV was entitled to interim protection.

The matter was heard by a bench of justices BR Gavai and Sanjay Karol of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court bench avoided going into details of the arguments during the anticipatory bail stage.

“Though arguments have been advanced at length, we do not intend to consider in detail at this stage. It is already settled that detailed examination of evidence at hearing of anticipatory bail has to be avoided. We will only be referring to the bare minimum facts and dates,” the Court said.

It ordered that he be released on anticipatory bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000 with one or two sureties of like amount.

Tge top court also directed the IYC president to cooperate with the probe and also issued notice to the Assam government.

A plea was filed by Srinivas in the Supreme Court, challenging an order of the Gauhati high court that refused to quash the FIR lodged against him.

The plea stressed that Assam police had no jursidiction to investigate or register an FIR for an offence that had allegedly committed in Chhattisgarh.

In the FIR, former Assam Congress leader Angkita Dutta alleged that during the plenary session of the Congress held at Mayfair Hotel in Raipur on March 25, she was heckled at the entrance of the hotel by Srinivas, who allegedly held her arms and also threatened her by using slang words.

Former Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta had alleged harassment and gender discrimination.

Dutta had filed a complaint at the Dispur police stationin Guwahati, Assam on April 19 alleging that Srinivas was ”persistently harassing and torturing her for the last six months by making sexist comments, using slang words and also threatening her of dire consequences if she keeps complaining against him to the senior party office bearers”.