Guwahati: IPS officer Gyanendra Pratap Singh alias GP Singh is expected to be the next Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam taking over charge from Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta who is retiring on January 31.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement at an official function as per reports.

While an official notification is yet to be issued, there are reports that the top cop will take charge as the DGP on February 1.

GP Singh took to Twitter to thank Chief Minister Sarma for the opportunity to lead the Assam Police.

He wrote, “With the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, I look forward to the opportunity of serving the people of Assam. Gratitude to the Honourable Chief minister Assam for reposing trust in me to lead the glorious Assam Police.”

GP Singh is known for a long and distinguished career in the Indian Police Service and has held numerous prestigious positions in the past.

GP Singh is a 1991-batch Indian Police Service officer belonging to the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

He is currently serving as the Special Director General of Assam Police and was the Inspector General of the National Investigation Agency before coming back to Assam.

He was transferred back to his parent cadre in 2019 when protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were taking place and was appointed as the Additional Director General of Police in charge of Law and Order.

In addition to the Special Director General role, he is also the Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam.