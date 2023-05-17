GUWAHATI: Hasina Begum, an informant of deceased Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha, has made some startling allegations.

She alleged that the accident, in which Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha died, was part of a “pre-planned” conspiracy to kill her.

Hasina Begum claimed that she was an informant of Junmoni Rabha, who provided the deceased SI information about fake gold nexus.

The informant also made serious allegation against the officer-in-charge (OC) of Nowboicha police station – Sanjeeb Bora, saying that he is a part of the fake gold nexus.

She also claimed that the case that was registered against Junmoni Rabha at the Lakhimpur police station on May 15 was baseless.

She, in fact, stated that the complainant’s son Ajgar Ali was involved in the fake gold nexus.

Questions are being raised if Junmoni Rabha became a target for launching a crackdown on fake gold smuggling.

Hasina Begum has also alleged that Junmoni Rabha was threatened by the Nowboicha OC.

She also said that money was demanded from Junmoni Rabha for withdrawal of the case.

It may be mentioned here that the criminal investigation department (CID) of Assam police has been tasked with the probe into a case registered against deceased sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha.

“In wake of request of a fair probe from various sections of society into FIR Nu 0183/2023 and death of SI Junmoni Rabha, it has been decided to transfer investigation to CID Assam,” DGP GP Singh informed.

“FIR Nu 0183/2023 was registered on May 15th 2023 at North Lakhimpur PS u/s 120-B, 395, 397, 342, 387 in which name of SI Junmoni Rabha was mentioned as an accused,” Assam DGP GP Singh said.

An FIR was filed in Lakhimpur police station in Assam against 8 persons including SI Junmoni Rabha for allegedly demanding Rs 6 lakh.

As per the FIR lodged by Amina Khatun, resident of Lakhimpur in Assam, on May 6, Junmoni Rabha along with 7 others came to the complainant’s house and beat her son, Ajgar Ali, “without any reason”.

Furthermore, they allegedly took away their voter ID cards, Pan cards, a pair of gold earrings, a Maruti Brezza Car, and 80000 worth of cash and dragged the complainant’s son along with them.

Meanwhile, mystery shrouds the death of a Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha, as her family has alleged foul play in the entire incident.

The deceased Assam cop’s family members refuted claims of her death being an accident and said that it was a “pre-planned” accident.

It may be mentioned here that in the wee hours of Tuesday (May 16), Junmoni Rabha’s car smashed into a truck in Jakhalabanda area of Nagaon district in Assam.