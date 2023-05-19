GUWAHATI: Guwahati – the capital city of Assam – is all set to get one more flyover.

The new flyover will connect Noonmati with Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati city of Assam.

This decision of constructing a new flyover in Guwahati was announced after a meeting of the Assam cabinet at Jorhat.

The Noonmati-Dighalipukhuri flyover in Guwahati will be the second longest flyover in the country.

The new 4.5 kilometre-long flyover in Guwahati city of Assam will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 853 crore.

The flyover will connect the points of Noonmati FCI godown and RBI office in Guwahati, Assam.

The Noonmati-Dighalipukhuri flyover in Guwahati will be a 4-lane flyover.

The Noonmati-Dighalipukhuri flyover in Guwahati will also have a two-lane extended arm towards Rajarh road.

Notably, the process of submitting tenders for the project has already begun.

Earlier in November last year, the Assam cabinet had approved the construction of three new flyovers in Guwahati.

These three flyovers will come up at: near Down Town Hospital, Fatasil Garchuk and Kumarpara-Fatasil localities of Guwahati, Assam.

Moreover, several other projects, including at least ten flyovers and road-over bridges are also likely to come up across Assam.

The new bridges and flyovers will come up at Kathiatoli, Borghat, Demow, Raha and Baihata.

Flyovers and bridges will also come up at Simlaguri, Bongaigaon Refinery, Chapaguri, Pathsala and Jagiroad in Assam.