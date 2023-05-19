Guwahati: Two students were hit by a vehicle belonging to an Additional Deputy Commissioner in Assam’s Majuli district on Friday, killing one and injuring the other.

The incident took place in Borguri Tiniali in Majuli, when the vehicle, a Mahindra Bolero, bearing the registration number AS03X1003, hit the two students who were waiting near a market area with a school nearby.

The deceased was a class VII student at the Borguri Jorbil Rupjyoti School and was identified as Ayanjyoti Bania.

The other student, who was severely injured, also goes to the same school.

Also Read: Assam: Majuli MLA Bhuban Gam injured in road accident

The injured student was rushed to the Garmur Pitambar Dev Goswami Civil Hospital.

The vehicle registered under “Deputy Commissioner” belonged to an Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of the Majuli district, identified as Lakhyadhar Borah.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Also Read: Tripura: Five illegal Rohingya immigrants held near state’s border with Assam & Mizoram

While the injured student is being treated at a medical facility, the family members of the deceased student have demanded strict actions against the incident.

One of the locals in the area said that while the area is a school zone, by default it requires everyone to follow speed limits. He alleged that while the administration always wants the public to follow rules, they should follow them the same way.

The vehicle was claimed to be at a very high speed which the eyewitness was beyond control and not suitable for the particular road.

In CCTV footage, it was clearly seen that the vehicle was at a high speed and it lost control near the crowded area.

The vehicle drifted from the road, overturned and crushed the students.

Some reports even claimed that while Majuli is a dry district and liquor cannot be bought anywhere, the driver was allegedly drunk.

A report even claims that around three bottles of liquor were found inside the car.

However, an official statement is still awaited.