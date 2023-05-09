JORHAT: BJP MLA from Majuli constituency in Assam – Bhuban Gam – on Tuesday (May 09) met a road accident in Sonitpur district.

The Assam BJP MLA from Majuli sustained injuries in the accident.

The road accident took place at Balipara Tehsil in Sonipur district of Assam on Tuesday morning.

The car (a Toyota Innova), in which the Majuli MLA was travelling, skidded off the road and fell into a swamp after it collided with another vehicle (Mahindra Bolero).

Although the accident seemed to be fatal, considering the condition of the wreck of the Innova car, the Majuli MLA escaped with minor injuries – thanks to the airbags installed in the car.

Apart from Majuli MLA Bhuban Gam, his wife and their son were also present in the car at the time it met with the accident.

However, both Gam’s wife and son escaped unhurt.

The accident took place when the Assam BJP MLA and his family were on their way to Guwahati.