GUWAHATI: Assam MLA of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) – Nijam Uddin Choudhury – has been served with a show cause notice by the party for ‘praising’ BJP minister of the state.

The AIUDF MLA from Assam had allegedly mentioned senior BJP minister Pijush Hazarika as “our man” during a programme held recently.

Nijam Uddin Choudhury is the AIUDF MLA from Algapur constituency in Assam.

Choudhury has been given a seven-day time by the AIUDF to respond to the show cause notice.

“It has come to our notice that you made a public statement appreciating Minister Sri Pijush Hazarika to be our man and also we are his men, which has become viral in the social media on 3rd May, 2023,” the show cause notice stated.

The AIUDF stated that such statements are against the principles of the party.

The AIUDF added that such statements malign the image of the party and create “serious controversies”.