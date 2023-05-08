GUWAHATI: Suspended IAS officer Sewali Devi Sharma has been arrested by the CM’s vigilance cell, Assam from Rajasthan.

The IAS officer has been arrested for her alleged role in SCERT ‘scam’.

She was arrested along with her son-in-law Ajit Pal Singh, who were reportedly in hiding in Rajasthan.

Earlier, Sewali Devi was questioned by the chief minister’s special vigilance cell, Assam in connection the ‘scam’.

The suspended IAS officer along with her son-in-law allegedly embezzled Rs 105 crore without showing any work orders.

The alleged scam reportedly took place during her stint as executive chairman and director of the state council of educational research and training (SCERT), Assam between 2017 and 2020.

Notably, she also opened as many as five bank accounts without the consent of the Assam government.