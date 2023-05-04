GUWAHATI: Assam Congress has filed a police complaint against AIUDF chief and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal.

The Assam Congress file the police complaint against Ajmal for making a derogatory statement against the party.

In the police complaint, the Assam Congress said that AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal made unparliamentary statements against APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah.

“Badruddin Ajmal, MP and President AIUDF, has been continuously trying to malign the image of our language, culture etc. and also attempting to weaken the social fabric of Assamese society,” the Assam Congress stated in the police complaint.

Notably, Badruddin Ajmal has been making controversial statements in recent times.

Last year, Ajmal sparked a row by saying that Muslim men get married soon after they attain the age of 21, while Hindus remain unmarried till the age of 40 to have illegal relations.