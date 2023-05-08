GUWAHATI: A student of the prestigious South Point School in Guwahati, Assam was found dead on Monday (May 08) morning.

The body of the student was recovered from the fourth floor of the hostel of South Point School in Guwahati, Assam.

The deceased was a Class 12 student, hailing from Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the police have initiated an investigation into the case.

It is suspected that the student died by suicide in his hostel room.

However, it is yet to be ascertained as to what led to the incident.

(More details awaited)