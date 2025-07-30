Guwahati: Students of Assam University staged a protest on July 30 against a recent hike in fees for undergraduate, postgraduate, and integrated courses, alleging financial burden and administrative apathy.

The demonstration was led by members of the university unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), joined by students from various departments. Protesters gathered at the main university gate, raising slogans and expressing strong opposition to the administration’s decision.

According to reports, the protestors also blocked faculty members from entering the campus as part of their agitation.

Student representatives claimed that the administration has once again increased course fees by nearly 50% across multiple programs this academic year, putting additional financial strain on students and their families.

They further warned that if the fee hike is not withdrawn promptly, the agitation will escalate in the coming days.

University officials are yet to issue a formal response to the students’ demands.