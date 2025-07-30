Dimapur: The Nagaland government marked the 5th anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by hosting a large-scale identification and assessment camp for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) in Kohima.

Organized by the Nagaland Education Mission Society (NEMS) in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha, the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), and the Department of Health and Family Welfare under the National Health Mission, the initiative focused on promoting inclusive education and ensuring no child is left behind.

The camp, held at the Naga Hospital Authority in Kohima, was supported by a team of 11 doctors and 9 RBSK members, who carried out comprehensive medical assessments for the children.

The screenings covered a variety of disabilities, including visual and hearing impairments, locomotor disabilities, dental and ENT issues, as well as intellectual and developmental challenges.

In addition to the assessments, the camp provided on-the-spot fitting of hearing aids for children diagnosed with hearing loss, offering immediate support to improve their quality of life.

Disability certificates were also issued by the Medical Board, enabling the children to access various government schemes, aids, and educational support.

A total of 82 children from five Educational Block Resource Centre (EBRC) blocks in Kohima district participated in the camp, which aimed to identify children with special needs, assess their requirements, and ensure they receive appropriate educational interventions.

The initiative aligned with the NEP 2020’s vision of providing equitable education to all children.

Special Guest Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, Adviser for School Education & SCERT, highlighted the government’s commitment to inclusive education and emphasized that every child, regardless of their abilities, deserves access to quality education.

In his keynote address, Additional Secretary for School Education & SCERT, Vikhweno Chale, underscored the importance of early identification and intervention in enhancing educational outcomes for children with special needs.

He emphasized that such initiatives are crucial for creating an inclusive education system that caters to the diverse needs of all children.