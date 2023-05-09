GUWAHATI: A tragic incident has been reported from Guwahati city in Assam.

A school girl from Guwahati in Assam died after being hit by an Army vehicle.

The incident took place on Tuesday (May 09) morning at Maligaon area in Guwahati city of Assam.

The girl was hit by the Army vehicle while she was on her way to the school.

Also read: Assam: Domestic help, husband rob owner of Rs 3 lakh in Guwahati, arrested

The deceased girl was a student of Maligaon Railway Higher Secondary School in Guwahati, Assam.

She was hit by the Army vehicle at a time when she attempted to cross the road.

The traffic police in the area stopped the Army vehicle involved in the accident.