Guwahati: A domestic helper and her husband were apprehended by the police for allegedly stealing jewelry and cash worth Rs 3 lakh from her employer’s house in the Jyotinagar area of Guwahati, Assam.

The accused woman, identified as Minakshi Kalita, reportedly stole small amounts of money and jewelry over a period of 15 days, which went unnoticed until her employer confronted her with the help of locals.

The theft was discovered when the employer confronted Kalita on Monday night, with the help of a few locals.

Sources revealed that Kalita’s husband was also involved in the theft and sold some of the stolen jewelry to an unidentified man.

It was later discovered that the rest of the jewelry and cash were kept at the house of a nearby teacher named Brindaban Talukdar.

However, the extent of Talukdar’s involvement in the robbery is yet to be ascertained.

Upon being informed, the local police took the couple into custody and are conducting further investigations.