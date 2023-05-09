Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has sent notices to the Assam government, fishery department, and food safety departments after hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) requesting a ban on the sale of imported fish containing formalin.

The court also notified Nagaon College, which had previously identified the presence of poisonous formalin in imported fish, to file a report on the matter.

Consumption of fish containing formalin has been linked to the development of cancer.

The court has directed the concerned parties to file an affidavit by May 21.

Earlier, the state fishery department had asked four institutes in the state to conduct research and testing of various fish samples for the presence of formalin, as the department lacked adequate facilities for preliminary testing.