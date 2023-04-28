Guwahati: The state fisheries department in Assam has requested four institutions to conduct in-depth research on the presence of formalin in fish being brought into the state from other regions.

The move came after a previous statement from the department, which revealed a lack of adequate facilities to test for formalin in fish.

This issue has triggered concern among consumers regarding the quality of food products in the state.

Also Read: Assam: Imported fish with formalin threatening lives in state?

A study conducted by the Zoology Department of Nowgong College found that 15% of imported fish contained formalin, along with trace amounts of cadmium and arsenic.

To address the issue, the state fisheries minister has directed four institutions, including the Zoology Department of Gauhati University and the Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute, to conduct necessary tests on various samples and submit a report to the department.

Also Read: Assam: Peace pact with pro-talk ULFA likely to be signed in May, says CM Himanta Sarma

The Department of Fisheries claims that it produces enough fish to meet the state’s demand but imports large amounts from other states, including Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Bihar.

Assam has a per capita fish consumption of 12 kg per year, sourced from the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers, their tributaries, oxbow lakes, swamps, and ponds.