Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that a peace agreement with pro-talk ULFA is likely to be signed by the end of May.

“We have sent a draft agreement to the pro-talk ULFA that is already in talks with the government. I hope an agreement can be signed next month,” Sarma told reporters in New Delhi.

“However, if the ULFA faction disagrees with the draft agreement, it may be delayed,” he added.

Chief Minister Sarma further said the talks with ULFA (I) led by Paresh Baruah had not progressed.

Pro-talk ULFA leader Anup Chetia said they had received the draft agreement from the government.

“We welcome the move by the government. But we earlier gave our representation regarding the peace agreement. Now, we shall discuss the draft in our body meeting and then a decision could be made about signing the peace agreement,” he said.

Chetia said the pact can be inked if the Centre accepts its demands like land rights for the indigenous Assamese people.

He said that they had already left the demand for sovereignty and stressed the political safeguard of the Assamese people within the scope of the Constitution.