Guwahati: Over 100 columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles (AR) have been working tirelessly and relentlessly for more than 96 hours in order to significantly enhance the surveillance capability in Manipur.

To ensure that no untoward incident takes place, the Indian Army and AR have intensified the aviation assets in the strife-torn state, defence officials said.

In particular, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), and Helicopters, have been pressed into service for surveillance in the hinterland and along the Indo- Myanmar border.

The Indian Army and AR use the third dimension as it is of utmost importance in modern military warfare, they said.

The third dimension gives the security forces a major edge to not only carry out effective surveillance of anti-national elements but also target elements that may cause harm to important and vital installations.

Employment of these assets has been giving a significant fillip to the effectiveness of the Indian Army and AR, the success of which is evident on the ground in Manipur, not only in the hinterland but also for domination of the Indo-Myanmar border to prevent any misadventure attempt by the Manipur valley based insurgent groups staying across the border in their makeshift camps.