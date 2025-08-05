Guwahati: A growing standoff has emerged within Assam’s forest department over the unauthorized diversion of reserve forest land in Hailakandi and Geleky, with the Central government repeatedly urging action against a senior official, while the State government appears reluctant to comply.

At the center of the controversy is Sandeep Kumar, the current Head of Forest Force (HoFF), who has received multiple requests from the Regional Office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) in Shillong, demanding clarity on action taken against his predecessor, MK Yadava, according to The Assam Tribune.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a letter dated July 15, the Deputy Inspector General of Forests (Central) at the MoEF&CC’s Guwahati sub-office reminded the HoFF that the Action Taken Report (ATR) under Rule 15(2) of the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Rules, 2023, was still pending. The Ministry had initially granted 45 days in May for the State to submit the report, but has yet to receive a response.

Officials found Yadava, now serving as Special Chief Secretary (Forest) after his reappointment post-retirement, guilty of bypassing mandatory Central clearance when he authorized the use of reserve forest land for non-forest purposes. The Centre had already clarified that he lacked legal authority to grant such permissions without prior approval.

Despite this, the State forest secretary defended Yadava, stating in a letter that there was “no question of taking action” against him. The State argued that he had acted in good faith, claiming the decisions supported state interests and forest protection.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, the Union Ministry rejected that explanation, asserting that such justification had no legal standing. It pointed out that the activities in both Hailakandi and Geleky reserve forests violated the Van Adhiniyam, 2023, its associated rules and notifications, and were also inconsistent with legal precedents set by courts and environmental tribunals.

In response to mounting pressure, the HoFF wrote to Yadava, informing him that the MoEF&CC’s Shillong office continues to request an update on the matter. The communication, accessed via an RTI filed by conservationist Rohit Choudhury, highlights the Ministry’s growing impatience.

Earlier, the Union government issued a show-cause notice to Yadava, but deemed his explanation unsatisfactory. Despite clear violations, the State government maintains its position, arguing that the constructions, such as commando battalions, serve public and environmental interests.

The MoEF&CC has now urged the Assam government to expedite the submission of the ATR and address the violations in accordance with the law.