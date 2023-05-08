IMPHAL: Civilians, who were rescued by the personnel of the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles in the violence-hit Manipur, have thanked both the armed forces for their efforts to restore normalcy in the state.

“While the world saw violence, we saw a ray of hope. Indian Army and Assam Rifles efforts to restore normalcy continues,” the Spear Corps (III Corps) of the Indian Army said.

Furthermore the Indian Army also wished “Godspeed and good luck to the two Babies who were born in our garrison after their proud mothers were safely rescued”.

It may be mentioned here that the security forces have rescued around 23,000 civilians thus far, who have been given shelter at military garrisons across Manipur.

At least 54 people have lost their lives in the violence that broke out in Manipur since May 03, according to officials.

“Past 24 hours also witnessed Army significantly enhancing surveillance efforts through aerial surveillance, movement of UAVs & redeployment of Army Helicopters within Imphal valley,” the Army stated in a statement.