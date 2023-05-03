AIZAWL: Assam Rifles will enhance vigilance along the 510 km stretch of India-Myanmar border in Miziram following the growing insecurity among the local people living along the international border, officials of Assam Rifles said.

The officials in Mizoram said insecurity has already prevailed in the border areas due to the influx of illegal immigrants and increasing crimes committed by people from the neighbouring country.

“We will cease most of the crossings along the Indo-Myanmar border to prevent further illegal influx and hampering law and order in the state,” Assam Rifles officials said during one-day media conclave in Aizawl on Tuesday.

The officials also expressed concern about the growing crimes, including murder, committed by the Myanmar nationals taking shelter in the state.

They said that three Mizoram residents were killed recently in Myanmar side contiguous to south Mizoram’s Siaha district and one other in central Mizoram’s Serchhip district by Myanmar nationals.

They also alleged that resistance groups in Myanmar’s Chin state have been indulging in drug trafficking to fund the resistance movement in fighting against the military junta.

Many refugees or illegal immigrants from both Bangladesh and Myanmar have possessed fake Indian identity cards and some of them have already possessed the fake IDs before they fled to Mizoram, they said.

Quoting inputs, Assam Rifles officials also told media persons about the presence of a Muslim terrorist group near the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The Islamist group is being trained by the Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts (HTC) based ethnic insurgent outfit, Kuki-Chin National Army (KCNA), they said.

The ongoing crackdown on the KCNA by the Bangladesh Army has triggered an influx from the CHT.

Mizoram shares a 318-km long border with Bangladesh and the Border Security Force (BSF) guards the India-Bangladesh border.

The Assam Rifles officials expressed fear that the illegal influx and ongoing turbulence in neighbouring Myanmar and Bangladesh could have adverse impact in Mizoram especially in terms of resource sharing and law and order.

They also said that the paramilitary force would shift its battalion headquarters from the heart of Aizawl to Zokhawsang in a phased manner after the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the MHA and state government and when all pending infrastructure developments are resolved.

Till date there is no time-frame for the relocation and the MoU is being prepared, they said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had inaugurated the Assam complex at Zokhawsang located about 15 km east of Aizawl on April 1 last.

