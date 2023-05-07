SHILLONG: The Meghalaya board of school education (MBoSE) will declare the results of the higher secondary school leaving certificate (HSSLC) examinations of science, commerce and vocational streams on May 9.

“The result of the HSSLC examinations, 2023 (science, commerce & vocational) streams… will be declared on 09-05-2023 during office hours,” the Meghalaya board of school education (MBoSE) stated.

The whole result(s) booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website www.mbose.in.

The results can also be accessed from the websites mentioned below:

www.megresults.nic.in

www.meghalaya.shiksha

www.results.shiksha

www.jagranjosh.com