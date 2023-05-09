Guwahati: Bongaigaon Police in its operation to crack down on gambling and betting activities during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season have arrested at least eight persons from Jogighopa in Bongaigaon, Assam.

In Jogighopa, Bongaigaon, eight individuals were arrested by the local police during a raid on Tuesday.

The police led by Officer-in-Charge carried out the operation and apprehended the suspects at various gambling establishments in the area.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Shah Alam, Ashmat Ali, Abdul Rashid, Abdul Rahman, Abdur Rahim, Saiful Islam, Rashidul Islam and Dulal Mazumdar.

The police recovered Rs. 20,000 in cash, four motorcycles, and cards from their possession and initiated legal proceedings against them.

In a similar development, Hojai police apprehended five gamblers from Lanka on Monday.

The police confiscated Rs 8 lakh in cash and four mobile phones from the possession of the suspects.

A case has been registered against the arrested individuals, and legal action has been initiated.