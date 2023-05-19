AGARTALA: Tripura police, on Friday (May 19), arrested as many as five illegal Rohingya immigrants.

The five illegal Rohingya immigrants were held from Dharmanagar railway station in North district of Tripura.

North district of Tripura shares inter-state borders with Assam and Mizoram.

Sources in Tripura police informed that among the five arrested illegal Rohingya immigrants, three are male and two are female.

The arrested individuals have been identified as: Noor Kulima, Mohammad Sah, Rozina Begum, Umrullah and Md Ririan.

“During preliminary interrogation they revealed that all of them have Indian Aadhaar cards and a person named Ruksar Bibi helped them in crossing the India-Bangladesh international border,” Tripura police said.

Also read: Tripura: CPI-M stages protest in Agartala seeking action against WFI chief

“All of them were refugees from the Kutupalan Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar of Bangladesh,” the Tripura police further informed.

The police added: “While they were in Bangladesh, a man named Mohammad Alam from Bangladesh sent them to India with Indian Aadhaar cards.”

“They entered Agartala illegally through Comilla in Bangladesh. After coming to Agartala, Ruksar Bibi fled. They came to Dharmanagar on May 18.”

Tripura police further stated that their intention was to go to Jammu and Kashmir by train.

“But they were caught by the police at the Dharmanagar railway station and are currently in the police custody. Further investigation is underway,” said Tripura police.