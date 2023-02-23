GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet has approved guidelines for granting ‘Right of Way’ (RoW) to telecommunication infrastructure in the state to facilitate speedy rollout of 5G.

The guidelines include single window clearance for 5G RoW applications, integration of Assam RoW applications with Central Gatishakti Sanchar Portal for 5G purposes, provision for use of street infrastructure for deployment of small cells and overground cables.

This was stated by Assam tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah at the media briefing after a meeting of the Assam cabinet on Wednesday.

The other guidelines include provision for deployment of poles for installation of small cells or overground telecommunication cables along with structure of fees for various components of RoW and revenue sharing pattern amongst the stakeholders.

The Assam cabinet also approved the revival of the Assam Flying Club for the benefit of aspiring commercial pilots of the state.