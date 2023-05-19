Guwahati: NY Cinemas, a multiplex chain founded by actor and director Ajay Devgn, is set for its new theatre in Guwahati, Assam.

The theatre is designed to bring the old-world charm of single screens back to the multiplex experience and to bring audiences closer to their favourite films and stars.

The theatre is located in the Roodraksh Mall in the Bhangagarh area of Guwahati. It is designed to reflect the Assamese culture and tradition, with a warm and inviting atmosphere.

NY Cinemas offers a number of unique features that set it apart from other theatres in the city.

Apart from this, for the first time in Guwahati, a Mocktail Bar at the theatre has also been set.

Apart from mocktails, the theatre is also equipped to serve a variety of food options.

In addition to its unique features, NY Cinemas also offers a high-quality movie-watching experience. The theatre has one of the largest screens in Guwahati, with Dolby Atmos sound.

This ensures that moviegoers have a truly immersive and enjoyable experience.

NY Cinemas is currently operating in 12 cities with less than 50 screens.