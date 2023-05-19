Renowned actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dressed up in a black and silver gown with a giant silver hood that extended into a train at the glamorous Cannes Film Festival.

The diva is one of the most popular face of the film festival. She walked through the red carpet at the screening of Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny on Thursday.

The Former Miss World’s outfit is created by Sophie Couture with aluminium paillettes and crystals. The gown is embraced with an oversized black bow added to its clinched waist. The diva opted for a middle-parted free hairdo and bold red lips, pairing it with black eyeliner with a touch of silver sparkle, and completed her look with a statement ensemble ring.

The actress has been appearing for the red carpets with her glamorous looks since 2002 as she attended with Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This was Aishwarya’s 21st year at the Cannes Film Festival.

The actress has been accompanied to Cannes with her daughter Aaradhya. The mother-daughter duo was spotted at the airport a few days back as they jetted off to Cannes. She is one of the Indian celebrity to be appearing as an old Cannes hand.

The star was recently seen in the second part of Mani Ratnam’s film, Ponniyin Selvan 2 in the role of Nandini.