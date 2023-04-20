NEW DELHI: Aaradhya Bachchan, the 11-year-old granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, moved the Delhi high court against a YouTube channel over a fake news relating to her health.

The Delhi high court, on Thursday (April 20), directed the YouTube to remove any fake news about Aaradhya Bachchan, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, from its platform.

The Delhi high court also said that such fake news should not be shared in the future either.

Aaradhya, daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, had sought an injunction against such reporting by the media about her as she is a minor.

Expressing objection to the YouTube video, the court said that every child has the right to live with respect and dignity and it is the platform’s responsibility to stop such fake news.

11-year-old Aaradhya Bachchan, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, is a student of Dhirubhai Ambani International School.