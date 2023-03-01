Mumbai: An unidentified caller claimed that bombs have been planted near the residences of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, veteran actor Dharmendra and industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia.

A phone call was received by the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) on Tuesday. Soon after that, the Nagpur Police were informed then they relayed this to the Mumbai Police.

The Mumbai police have started the investigation

The cops have also alerted local police in Juhu, Vile-Parle, and Gamdevi, under whose jurisdiction falls the residence of the two actors and the industrialist. The teams of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) are also likely to check for any suspicious objectives near the premises of the three people. The caller also claimed that 25 armed men have reached Dadar in Mumbai to carry out the terror attack. Meanwhile, the officials have started working to identify the caller and trace him.