Patna: On Saturday, Youtuber and mastermind of the “fake news” about Bihari migrants supposedly being attacked in Tamil Nadu surrendered at the Jagdispur police station in West Champaran of Bihar.

He had caused unrest on social media by creating and sharing deceptive videos about Bihari migrants supposedly being attacked in Tamil Nadu.

The accused, Manish Kashyap, has surrendered at the Jagdispur Police Station after the Economic Offence Unit of Bihar. The Bettiah Police had earlier frozen his bank accounts worth Rs 42 lakh.

He was wanted for creating panic by spreading fake videos on social media about Bihari migrants allegedly being attacked in Tamil Nadu.

The videos, which caused an uproar in the Bihar Assembly, were found to be fabricated and fake after an investigation by the Economic Offence Unit. One of the videos, which showed Bihari migrants with injury on the forehead, was shot in Bengali Colony in Jakkanpur locality in Patna.

The BJP Opposition had attempted to portray Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as anti-Bihari after it was found that the RJD leader had celebrated the birthday of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin when the migrants were allegedly being attacked.

Manish Kashyap, who had been absconding for the past week, surrendered fearing arrest and confiscation of his belongings.

Six teams of the Economic Offence Unit along with Patna and Champaran police had been searching for him at various locations and hideouts since yesterday.