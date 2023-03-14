Guwahati: Two persons were arrested in the East Jaintia Hills district on Tuesday for possession of 71.4 kgs of marijuana.

Babalu Singh (56) and Saranjan Mahto (39) of Bihar, were apprehended by the ANTF team and staff of the anti-infiltration Umtyra CP.

The officers had set up a naka after receiving credible information that two drug suppliers were travelling in a sedan with suspected contraband concealed in the vehicle.

The officers conducted a search and found 117 packets of suspected contraband hidden under the rear side of the bumper and rear backlight.

The contraband tested positive for marijuana.

A case has been registered at Khliehriat police station under the NDPS Act and an investigation is underway to trace the forward and backward linkages.